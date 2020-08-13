Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $29.63. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Foot Locker shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 139,502 shares.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

