First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Head-To-Head Review

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First US Bancshares and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citizens & Northern has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First US Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 7.54% 4.24% 0.46% Citizens & Northern 20.86% 8.83% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First US Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $48.95 million 0.81 $4.57 million N/A N/A Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 3.42 $19.50 million $1.70 10.67

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats First US Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. First US Bancshares, Inc. serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

