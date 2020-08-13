First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.11 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.49. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3311111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,222.50. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $710,712 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

