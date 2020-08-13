First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.11 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.49. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84.
In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,222.50. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $710,712 in the last three months.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.