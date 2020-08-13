First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Brokerages predict that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $176.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.41 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $193.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $716.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $722.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $723.33 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $725.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 156.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 935,760 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.4% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.