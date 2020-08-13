First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $176.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.41 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $193.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $716.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $722.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $723.33 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $725.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 156.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 935,760 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.4% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.