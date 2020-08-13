FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FEYE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of FEYE opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FireEye by 173.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

