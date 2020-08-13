Financial Analysis: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.68 $10.00 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.08 $3.77 billion $8.37 33.19

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 6 5 0 2.45 NextEra Energy 0 5 9 0 2.64

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $52.70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.16%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $260.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.40%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NextEra Energy pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.42% 0.25% 0.12% NextEra Energy 18.71% 10.55% 3.65%

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

