Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of FDUS opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

