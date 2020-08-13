Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.