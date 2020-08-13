FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FDX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

FedEx stock opened at $196.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $206.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

