Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Faurecia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Main First Bank raised Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia has an average rating of Buy.

Get Faurecia alerts:

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $40.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Faurecia has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.