Fang (SFUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of SFUN opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Fang has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

