Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%.

EXTN stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several research firms have commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

