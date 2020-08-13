Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolus traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 39,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 608,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 108.4% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 428,070 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.