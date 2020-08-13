Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $880.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $788.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.86. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $794.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.97.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

