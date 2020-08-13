Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $146.00 price target on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $141.41 and last traded at $134.72, with a volume of 4265052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.06.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

