Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.83. Eton Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 26,371 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

