Ethereum Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $66,438.43 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00146056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.01775253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00185006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Token Profile

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_ . Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.