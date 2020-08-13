Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

