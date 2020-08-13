Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDE)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.03) EPS.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432,219 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

