Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LRAD Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LRAD in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LRAD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.40%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of LRAD in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LRAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.48. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 10,000 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

