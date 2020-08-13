Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,282,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 553,971 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 132.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $40,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,385 shares of company stock worth $7,161,968 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.