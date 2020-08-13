Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.
Shares of EQH opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.94 and a beta of 1.76. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 271,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,064 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,890.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
