Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of EQH opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.94 and a beta of 1.76. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 271,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,064 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,890.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

