Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE:EQ opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

