Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.98.

Enerplus stock opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. The stock has a market cap of $863.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$11.16.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.77%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

