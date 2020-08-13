Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $24,065,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 654,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

