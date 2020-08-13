Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enel Americas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Enel Americas has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enel Americas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

