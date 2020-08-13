ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) will be releasing its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.