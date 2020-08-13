Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 178,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

