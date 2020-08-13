Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $87.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. Eisai has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

