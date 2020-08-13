Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.42, 5,582 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,627,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $72.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 83.42% and a negative net margin of 766.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

