Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 39,463 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $847,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

EVN stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

