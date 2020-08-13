Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of DEA opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.70 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,471 shares of company stock worth $1,402,696. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

