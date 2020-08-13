Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$17.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.83 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.74.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the process of due diligence searches, document creation, and electronic records filing for commercial and real estate transactions.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.