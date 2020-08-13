Duncan Baxter Buys 97,564 Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Stock

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) insider Duncan Baxter acquired 97,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £47,806.36 ($62,500.14).

NCYF stock opened at GBX 48.80 ($0.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 million and a PE ratio of 25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.20. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

