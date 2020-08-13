Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Domtar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Domtar and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Domtar from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of UFS opened at $28.69 on Monday. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

