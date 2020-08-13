Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. CIBC currently has $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Domtar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut Domtar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

UFS opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Domtar by 47.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

