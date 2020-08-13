Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a report released on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

UFS opened at C$38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. Domtar has a 12 month low of C$25.29 and a 12 month high of C$53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.61.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

