Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 17th.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

