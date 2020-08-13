Dimecoin (DIME) 24-Hour Volume Tops $459.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $459.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020331 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004289 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003896 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 119% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

