DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

