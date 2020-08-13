DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $411.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.24. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

