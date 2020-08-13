Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

