Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

