Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

