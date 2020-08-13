DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. Bank of America increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.07.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 239,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 95,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.