Dell (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 9374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dell in the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Dell Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

