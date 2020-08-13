DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,236 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 306,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.