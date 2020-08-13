DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

