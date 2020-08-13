DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $652.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $675.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,561 shares of company stock worth $14,320,345 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

