DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65,473 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,107 shares of company stock worth $6,749,723. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

FDX opened at $196.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $206.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.